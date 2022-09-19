Security guard found dead in town panchayat office in Namakkal

Staff Reporter
September 19, 2022 18:49 IST

lThe body of a 60-year-old man with his hands and legs tied was found under suspicious circumstances inside a town panchayat office at Namagiripettai where he was employed as security guard on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Paramasivam of Chinna Ariyagoundampatti. Police said on Sunday night, he went to the office and spoke with workers who were engaged in road laying works in the locality until 2 a.m. At 5.30 a.m., when workers came to the office they found Paramasivam dead. . But no injuries marks were found in his body

On information, relatives of the deceased rushed to the spot and alleged it was a murder and staged road roko on Attur-Rasipuram Road. Namakkal District Superintendent of Police (SP) E. Sai Charan Tejaswi held talks with the relatives and promised action. Based on the assurance, they withdrew their protest. The police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The Namagiripettai Police have registered a case and verifying CCTV footage in the locality.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

