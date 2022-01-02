Security guard dies as tree falls on him in Erode

A security guard of a privately owned land here died after a tree fell over him during the late hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Karuppusami (58) of Thiruppathur. Karuppusami was employed as a security guard at a private vacant land near Vairapalayam.

Karuppusami lived in a rented house near the plot. Heavy rain lashed Erode on Saturday evening and while Karuppusami was washing vessels outside his house, a huge tree nearby got uprooted and fell over him, police said. However, no one noticed this.

On Sunday, the landowner came in search of Karuppusami after he did not respond to calls and found him lying injured. Karungalpalayam police and Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot. According to the police, the Karuppusami succumbed to injuries at the spot itself.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.