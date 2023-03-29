Security error on RTE portal derails application process for disadvantaged children in Hosur

March 29, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HOSUR

The online portal for filing of applications under the Right To Education Act has been showing security error for days together derailing the application process of the economically disadvantaged students in private schools here.

The RTE portal was opened on March 20, with the last date for the filing of applications as April 20. However, the RTE portal on the School Education Department website has been showing a ‘security error’ making the application process practically impossible.

“We tried and tested from various computers and android devices but it shows the same error,” says G. Sridharan, treasurer, CITU, Krishnagiri.

The portal is the key to access education in private schools that were compelled to reserve 25% of its seats for the economically disadvantaged at the school admission level. Usually, on keying the age, and date of birth on the portal it automatically shows the class for admission, and based on the address of residence, the schools in the proximity of the residence are shortlisted for selection, says Mr. Sridharan. “Upon completion of the process by uploading the scanned documents on the portal, a hardcopy is also handed over to the respective schools. But, we have not been able to do any of that now. I called the CEO, but there was no response,” he says.

The Hindu independently verified the link, which showed the same security error. Similarly, calls to the Chief Education Officer D.Maheshwari were not answered.

The portal error must be immediately rectified and the last date for filing should also be extended, says Mr.Sridharan.