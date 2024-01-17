January 17, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have stepped up security across Coimbatore city in view of the Republic Day and consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said security checks are going on round-the-clock in the city in view of the two major events. Anti-sabotage and personnel from stations in the city are jointly conducting the checks.

“Five teams of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) are conducting checks in the city, covering places of public gathering, vital installations and places of worship. Similarly, the police are also inspecting lodges, hotels and mansions,” he said.

The BDDS teams take sniffer dogs trained to detect explosives along with them. They also check unclaimed vehicles and unattended materials like abandoned luggage, he said.

The BDDS teams were seen conducting checks on the premises of prominent temples in the city, including Koniamman Temple, Sangameswarar Temple, Kothanda Ramaswamy Temple, and Thandu Mariamman Temple.

They also covered malls, railway stations, bus stands, airport, VOC Park, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Poomarket, parks at Ukkadam Tank and Valankulam Tank among other places. The Republic Day celebrations, including unfurling of the national flag and the ceremonial parade, are scheduled to take place at the VOC grounds.

Police sources said that the checks at temples were mainly in view of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Following the car blast in front of Sangameswarar Temple in 2022, the police had enhanced the intelligence network.

