Security beefed up in Coimbatore ahead of Independence Day

Coimbatore district has come under a tight security apparatus in view of the Independence Day.

A 10-day high alert is in place at the Coimbatore International Airport which came into effect on Wednesday. All passenger vehicles were being checked near the entrance of the airport. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has stepped up security and surveillance inside the airport compound.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said that the CISF was also conducting Secondary Ladder Point Security Check before passengers are allowed to board aircraft. This was in addition to the screening done by the CISF during the normal check-in.

The police have also increased surveillance outside the perimeter compound of the airport. Flying of drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles near the airport remained prohibited.

Coimbatore City Police stepped up security and surveillance covering strategic locations and other installations. The bomb squad and dog squad of the police conducted checks at bus stands and other public places. The police have also started checking vehicles at all border check posts.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) strengthened surveillance at Coimbatore railway station as a high inflow of passengers was expected owing to a long weekend, said RPF Inspector C. Girish. Additional security has been deployed at the entrances and unauthorised access points have been barricaded, he said.

The control room of the RPF is equipped to monitor visuals from 81 surveillance cameras.

RPF personnel will check coaches and passengers at platforms, too. Bomb squads with sniffer dogs will also be checking baggage at random regularly. The Government Railway Police will be checking the parking area and porticos, he added.