Security beefed up at Salem Railway junction

Salem

24 January 2022 19:59 IST

Security has been beefed up at the Salem Railway junction ahead of Republic Day.

On Monday, the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police checked the baggages of passengers who arrived at the station.

Personnel from RPF, GRP including special squads of the Forces conducted checks at the Railway junction premises as part of security precautions ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The police personnel checked the baggage of passengers who arrived at the station and security was strengthened at the station premises.

Advertising

Advertising

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads were deployed as part of the checks to check out presence of any explosive materials. Checks were conducted at platform premises, parking areas, subway, parcel area and other premises of the station. The checks would continue even after the Republic Day celebrations, senior Railway Protection Force officials said.

RPF officials said that escort has been strengthened in trains and in stations and strict checks would be conducted in station premises as part of the checks. R.V.Rathee Babu, Assistant Security Commissioner of Salem Railway Division said that checks would be conducted at all Railway stations under the Division over the next few days as part of the precautionary measures. Official sources said that tracks are also being inspected by Engineering departments and joint checks are being conducted at sensitive areas.