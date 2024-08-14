GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security beefed up ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Erode, Salem

Published - August 14, 2024 06:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Government Railway police personnel checking the baggage of passengers on board a train at Erode Railway Junction in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Government Railway police personnel checking the baggage of passengers on board a train at Erode Railway Junction in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Elaborate security arrangements have been implemented across Erode district ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, with over 1,000 police officers deployed.

The Armed Reserve Ground at Anakalpalayam in 46 Pudur Panchayat, the celebration venue, was secured by police personnel on Wednesday. Barricades and metal detectors have been set up, and visitors will be screened before being allowed entry into the celebrations, which begin at 9:05 a.m. Additionally, police have been stationed at religious sites, key installations, and public places, with round-the-clock vigilance intensified. Passenger luggage is being inspected at bus stands and railway stations.

At inter-state checkpoints—Karapallam on the Dindigul–Bengaluru National Highway 948 and Bargur on the Anthiyur–Kollegal road—vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Armed guards have also been positioned along the railway track across the Cauvery River.

In Salem, security has been heightened across the city and district, with over 1,200 police officers on duty in preparation for the celebrations.

