Security audit being undertaken in government hospitals in Ooty

The Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, N. S. Nisha, visited the government medical college as well as the Sait Memorial Hospital in Udhagamandalam on Sunday as part of a “combined security audit” to take stock of security at the hospitals and ensure the safety of the people working there as well as to visitors.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Nisha said the security audit was being undertaken with the assistance of doctors, nurses as well as police. “The police have identified security flaws that exist in the hospitals. There are internal security staff and 27 CCTV cameras at the government medical college, some of which are not functioning. We have noted them, while access control points to enter and exit the premises have also been surveyed,” she said.

The Nilgiris SP said routine police patrolling will also be stepped up around government hospitals. “From now onwards, regular night patrols and beat patrols around the hospital will be stepped up,” she said.

The security audit will be compiled and sent to Chennai, added Ms. Nisha. She also added that the Government Medical Hospital will be inspected, and that security there too will be surveyed as part of the exercise.

“We are extending all support to the hospital to address any security flaws and will be working alongside the hospitals in addressing them,” added Ms. Nisha. She reassured doctors, nurses, visitors and other hospital staff that the audit would ensure that people using the facilities can do so with a feeling of safety and security.