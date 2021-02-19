Security arrangements stepped up in Coimbatore for PM’s visit

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin (right) addressing owners of lodges, wedding halls and autorickshaw drivers on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

Coimbatore

19 February 2021 00:01 IST

DCP holds meeting with lodge owners, auto drivers among others

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to visit Coimbatore on February 25, the Coimbatore city police has stepped up security measures a week in advance. The department convened a meeting with members from various sections of the society on Thursday to assist the police in detecting any suspicious activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin convened a meeting with over 100 persons, including autorickshaw drivers and owners of lodges, wedding halls and printing presses, police sources said. During the meeting, he instructed the lodge owners to receive documentary proofs of all their customers. Any suspicious activity must be reported to the nearest police station immediately.

Wedding halls in the city must not allow large groups of people to stay on their premises. The printing presses must report to the police if any of their customers ask them to print any posters or pamphlets that contain controversial or communally sensitive content. Mr. Stalin warned that action will be initiated against those who print such content, the sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The autorickshaw drivers were asked to report any suspicious persons boarding their vehicles or if any of their customers were carrying objects that are potentially incriminating.

Meanwhile, the police have deployed Armed Reserve Police personnel at CODISSIA trade fair complex grounds, where Mr. Modi will address a public meeting. A ‘mini control room’ has been set up around 1 km away from the venue. Till February 25, a police patrol vehicle will monitor the area between Coimbatore International Airport and CODISSIA grounds round the clock, according to the sources.

The existing check-posts in the city will be strengthened using additional personnel. A team of two Assistant Commissioners of Police and eight police inspectors will be engaged in night patrolling, the sources noted.

A statement from the department said all vehicles entering the city would be thoroughly checked and the bomb detection and disposal squad officials would check all public places including railway stations and bus terminuses.