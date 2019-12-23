Securing data in digital documents

For all those accustomed to carrying original PAN or Aadhaar cards and other smart cards along with the bank cards daily in their wallets, security of the cards and the data stored in these are a priority.

If a credit, debit or ATM card is lost, the banks and financial institutions give customers the facility to block the card immediately and apply for a fresh one so that the account is secure. However, if any other government-issued card is lost, there is a risk of the card and the data in it being misused. Though there are several verification process, manual and technology-driven, not all the digital documents and cards are completely secure, according to technology experts.

“If the original cards get into the hands of someone who knows how to misuse it, it is a huge risk. The card owner will not even be aware till he gets a notice from a department or an institution that the card in his or her name has been used for a different purpose,” says a technologist who is involved in cyber security projects. In some countries, there is just one smart card that is secured with a PIN and can be used for different purposes. Even the full name of the card owner is not displayed on the card. Such a system can be introduced so that the public do not have to carry multiple cards, he says.

“If a vehicle registration card is lost, there is every possibility of someone who gets hold of it to get a loan. However, in the recent years, financial institutions are aware of such risks and ask for the vehicle to verify the details,” says an official in the Transport Department.

The District Lead Bank Manager S. Venkataramanan says customers should be careful while using the cards. “In every meeting, I make it a point to say consumers should be careful with the cards. If a person gives a card to be photocopied, he or she should check how many photocopies were actually taken. Similarly, self-attestation has become common. The person who gives a self-attestation should sign and say for what purpose the attestation is,” he says.

There are several private agencies that offer services at the door-step of the consumers and ask for PAN, etc. Such details should not be shared unless and until it is mandatory,” he says.

J.K. Baskaran, Regional Transport Officer of Coimbatore Central, suggests that the public can store all the cards in the digilocker. The documents shown on the digilocker are treated as original. There are many, of late, who show documents in digilocker during checks and verifications, he says.

According to Chartered Accountant G. Karthikeyan, digilocker is a safe option. However, awareness and resources to use it is not available to every one. What is needed is strengthening of information security audit. It should be a built-in system. While departments such as Income Tax have in-built systems to ensure the data related to an assessee is not misused, that is not the case with all the departments.

In India, trust factor is high and the public tend to share information such as PAN number, telephone number, etc to any service provider. “It should be need-based and not by compromising on security,” he says. They should also change the banking account passwords or PIN regularly.

The government departments and financial institutions should bring in three-way authentication instead of the two-way authentication prevalent. This will add to the security of cards and data. As use of technology, social media, and digital documents increases, security aspects should be strengthened. It should be an on-going process. Awareness should also increase among the public on the need to protect data and information, he says.