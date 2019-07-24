Coimbatore

Section of traders removes shops at Gani Market

Sheds being removed at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market in Erode on Wednesday.

Sheds being removed at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market in Erode on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

more-in

A modern textile market to be built at a cost of ₹ 51.59 crore

A section of traders at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) has started removing their shops. The corporation would soon begin works to construct a modern textile market at a cost of ₹ 51.59 crore.

There are 740 weekly shops, 330 daily shops and 40 petty shops on the market premises that spread across 8,000 sq.ft. Brisk business is witnessed on all days particularly on Tuesdays when the weekly shops function. Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body has proposed to construct a complex on the premises at 3,000 sq.ft. and had asked over 100 traders to remove their shops so that construction activities could begin. Traders said that though they were allowed to relocate their shops on the premises, they said that their business would be affected.

Hence, they sought time till Deepawali for removing the shops. However, the civic body said that further delay would result in cancellation of the project and wanted work to commence at the earliest.

On Wednesday, the civic body proposed to demolish the shops if traders refuse to move.

However, a section of traders started removing their shops while few others refuse to dismantle. Officials said that traders who do not dismantle their shops by themselves will be removed by the corporation on Thursday as construction work will begin this week.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2019 11:32:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/section-of-traders-removes-shops-at-gani-market/article28702273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY