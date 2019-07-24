Section of traders removes shops at Gani Market

A section of traders at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) has started removing their shops. The corporation would soon begin works to construct a modern textile market at a cost of ₹ 51.59 crore.

There are 740 weekly shops, 330 daily shops and 40 petty shops on the market premises that spread across 8,000 sq.ft. Brisk business is witnessed on all days particularly on Tuesdays when the weekly shops function. Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body has proposed to construct a complex on the premises at 3,000 sq.ft. and had asked over 100 traders to remove their shops so that construction activities could begin. Traders said that though they were allowed to relocate their shops on the premises, they said that their business would be affected.

Hence, they sought time till Deepawali for removing the shops. However, the civic body said that further delay would result in cancellation of the project and wanted work to commence at the earliest.

On Wednesday, the civic body proposed to demolish the shops if traders refuse to move.

However, a section of traders started removing their shops while few others refuse to dismantle. Officials said that traders who do not dismantle their shops by themselves will be removed by the corporation on Thursday as construction work will begin this week.