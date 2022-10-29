Section of farmers in Erode welcomes decision over change of sugar mill

A section of farmers has welcomed the Cane Commissioner’s order directing sugarcane growers in Arachalur firka to supply cane to the private mill at Poondurai Semur, instead of the private mill at Pugalur.

On Friday, members of Pugalur Sugar Mill Cane Farmers’ Association came to the Collectorate opposing the order and wanted the earlier system of supplying cane to Pugalur mill to be continued. They raised the issue during the farmers’ grievance day meeting.

On Saturday, members of Arachalur, Modakkurichi, Kodumudi and Sivagiri Area Cane Farmers Association, led by its president R.P. Raja submitted a petition to the administration in which they said that the sugar mill at Pugalur failed to harvest the cane even 18 months after cultivation. Hence, over 200 farmers on July 29, 2022 thronged the sugar zone office at Arachalur after which they assured to harvest the cane immediately. “But the cane that needs to be cut in 12 months is yet to be harvested causing a loss of 15 to 20 ton per acre for the farmers”, they said.

Farmers said that they had placed a request with the district administration, Cane Commissioner and the Agriculture Department to bring their areas under the control of the sugar mill at Poondurai Semur.

“Based on our request, our firka was brought under the control of the mill at Poondurai Semur”, they said.

“Earlier, we had to supply cane to the mill located 50 km away at Pugalur in Karur district. But now, we can supply to the mill located 12 km away, they added.