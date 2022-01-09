Secretary visits Vellalore in Coimbatore to take stock of progress in projects

Coimbatore

09 January 2022 17:28 IST

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday visited Vellalore to take stock of the progress made in the execution of various projects, said a release from the Coimbatore Corporation.

Accompanied by Director, Municipal Administration, P. Ponniah and Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, he visited the site where the Corporation was constructing the ₹168-crore integrated bus terminal.

After asking engineers supervising the project to ensure quality in construction, he went to the site where the Corporation bio-mined the accumulated waste. The contractor should complete bio-mining the waste within the project period, he said.

The contractor should segregate the accumulated waste into degradable and non-degradable and send the latter to cement factories to be used as fuel. Timely completion of the project would help the Corporation retrieve 68 acre, the land on which it had dumped the waste, he added.

The Secretary then visited the site where the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board was constructing a sewage treatment plant under a scheme to provide underground sewer services for Kurichi and Kuniamuthur.

From the engineers concerned, he learnt about the progress made in giving house service connections, the release added.