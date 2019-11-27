Secretary holds meeting to review progress of works

District Monitoring Officer and Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary Harmander Singh and Commissioner for Municipal Administration K. Baskaran on Tuesday held a meeting here to review the progress of various development works.
A release from the Coimbatore Corporation said that Mr. Singh urged officials to ensure timely completion of works in progress, ensure equitable distribution of water, maintain drinking water sources and step up anti-mosquito operations.
He also urged the officials to act against those who manufactured and sold banned plastic items and issue water connections without delay to applicants.
Mr. Baskaran asked the Corporation to ensure segregated collection of waste and proper disposal of the waste. Senior Corporation officials participated in the meeting.
