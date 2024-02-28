Secondary-grade teachers removed for staging protest in Erode

February 28, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

Over 300 secondary-grade teachers who attempted to lay siege to Chief Educational Officer were removed by the police personnel in Erode on Wednesday.

Teachers, under the banner of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA), staged a protest in front of the CEO’s office on Monday and Tuesday urging the government to solve the discrepancies in salaries. They said that while the basic pay for teachers appointed before June 1, 2009, was ₹8,370, teachers appointed after the date received only ₹5,200. They wanted ‘equal pay for equal work,’ and announced the protest for which police denied permission. They raised slogans and attempted to march near the office when police prevented them. Teachers were taken in police vehicles and lodged at a marriage hall.