Secondary-grade teachers protest in Erode, demanding equal pay for equal work

February 26, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - ERODE

Urging the T.N. government to fulfill their long-pending demand of ‘equal-pay for equal-work,’ secondary-grade teachers staged a demonstration in front of the Chief Educational Officer, in Erode, on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Members, under the banner of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA), said as many as 20,000 teachers, including 500 teachers in the district, had been protesting for many years now, as the government had failed to solve the problem of discrepancies in salaries. They said, while the basic pay for teachers appointed before June 1, 2009, was ₹8,370, teachers appointed after the date received only ₹5,200.

“The pay scale parity has been widening over the years and the government has failed to address our key problems,” they said, and added that they had been protesting for over 10 years now. They also raised slogans over the attempts to arrest their colleagues, who are continuing their indefinite protest in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.