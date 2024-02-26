GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Secondary-grade teachers protest in Erode, demanding equal pay for equal work

The teachers have alleged that those hired after 2009 are being paid a much lower amount as basic pay, compared to teachers hired earlier

February 26, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Urging the T.N. government to fulfill their long-pending demand of ‘equal-pay for equal-work,’ secondary-grade teachers staged a demonstration in front of the Chief Educational Officer, in Erode, on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Members, under the banner of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA), said as many as 20,000 teachers, including 500 teachers in the district, had been protesting for many years now, as the government had failed to solve the problem of discrepancies in salaries. They said, while the basic pay for teachers appointed before June 1, 2009, was ₹8,370, teachers appointed after the date received only ₹5,200.

“The pay scale parity has been widening over the years and the government has failed to address our key problems,” they said, and added that they had been protesting for over 10 years now. They also raised slogans over the attempts to arrest their colleagues, who are continuing their indefinite protest in Chennai.

Related Topics

Erode / teachers / school / wage and pension / contract issue-wages

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.