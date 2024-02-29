Secondary grade teachers intensify stir, demand CM action

February 29, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

On the 11th day of their strike, secondary grade teachers under the umbrella of State Seniority Teachers Association (SSTA) went on a hunger strike here on Thursday.

The protesters, over 454 teachers across the district, are demanding that the government rectify the pay anomaly for the Secondary Grade teachers appointment after 2009 May.

The appointments made up to May 2009 have a basic pay of ₹8,370, whereas those appointed after May 2009 get a basic pay of ₹5,200.

This pay disparity is untenable especially when the work and responsibilities are the same, qualifications are the same, said J. Bindhu, a secondary grade teacher from Shoolagiri block. “A third standard teacher gets more pay than a fourth standard teacher because of the month of appointment. We lose out on the pay just by a day, for no reason,” she adds.

According to the protesters, who have been in service for a little over 14 years since 2009, the DMK’s promise of addressing the pay anomaly by way of its 311th promise in the last election manifesto had given hope. “In 2018, when we launched a similar hunger strike, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, who was then the opposition leader, came to meet us and mentioned in his election manifesto that teachers would be given equal pay for equal work,” said S. Jai, district president, SSTA, and asked why, if the CM acknowledged the pay disparity, was there such delay in rectifying it.

“The pay anomaly gets masked in the general perception that we are government school teachers and therefore get paid more. But that is not the case here, where we suffer a monthly difference in pay by Rs.23,000,” according to Ms. Bindhu.

A three-member committee was constituted in January last year to address the issue, but the committee is yet to submit its report, said S. Jai. Last October, the teachers had launched a strike demanding to know the Committee’s status. The Committee was given an extension by three months, which had just passed.

“The government says it is for social justice. How is it social justice if a majority of secondary grade teachers are not given equal pay for equal work all based on an arbitrary date of appointment,” asks Mr. Jai. “All of these teachers are TET appointments (through the Teachers Eligibility Test) and are qualified. They are used as resource persons for all the training programmes. Yet, they are denied equal pay,” he added.

Until now, the protest was during the holidays so that students were not disturbed. Now, the teachers had struck work during school days, says Bindu.

As of Thursday, the protests that began on February 19, showed no signs of abating.

As for the SSTA, teachers would intensify their protests till the government summoned them for talks and declared the date or month from when it would implement their demand. “We need a declaration through a GO stating that the pay anomaly will be remedied within a time frame,” says Bindhu.

