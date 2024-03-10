ADVERTISEMENT

Secondary care hospital at Ammapet in Salem to open on Monday

March 10, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The secondary care hospital at Ammapet in Salem city. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The secondary care hospital at Ammapet that is constructed at ₹42 crore will be open to the public on Monday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the hospital through video conferencing.

People from rural areas in Salem district, especially from Ayothiyapattinam, Vazhapadi, Attur, Tammampatti, and Gangavalli, find it difficult to reach the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) during emergencies, and hence go to private hospitals in their locality.

Considering this, the Health Department decided to construct a secondary care hospital at Ammapet, which is near the Salem-Ulunderpet National Highway with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The construction work for the hospital started in 2022 and comgot over last month. Installation of medical equipment is also nearing completion.

Officials attached to the Health Department said the hospital was constructed on 1.27 acres with three floors and the building construction cost alone was ₹35 crore. The hospital had an emergency ward, an outpatient ward, scan rooms, a blood bank, a pharmacy, and laboratories. The facilities included a 30-bed ward for women, a dialysis ward, and an isolation ward. The hospital had two major operation theatres, one of which was a hybrid modular operation theatre constructed at ₹1.81 crore. As there were many accidents reported on the Salem-Ulunderpet National Highway, this hospital would provide treatment for accident emergency cases and would also reduce the crowd at GMKMCH, officials added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US