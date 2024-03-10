Secondary care hospital at Ammapet in Salem to open on Monday

March 10, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Salem

The secondary care hospital at Ammapet that is constructed at ₹42 crore will be open to the public on Monday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the hospital through video conferencing.

People from rural areas in Salem district, especially from Ayothiyapattinam, Vazhapadi, Attur, Tammampatti, and Gangavalli, find it difficult to reach the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) during emergencies, and hence go to private hospitals in their locality.

Considering this, the Health Department decided to construct a secondary care hospital at Ammapet, which is near the Salem-Ulunderpet National Highway with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The construction work for the hospital started in 2022 and comgot over last month. Installation of medical equipment is also nearing completion.

Officials attached to the Health Department said the hospital was constructed on 1.27 acres with three floors and the building construction cost alone was ₹35 crore. The hospital had an emergency ward, an outpatient ward, scan rooms, a blood bank, a pharmacy, and laboratories. The facilities included a 30-bed ward for women, a dialysis ward, and an isolation ward. The hospital had two major operation theatres, one of which was a hybrid modular operation theatre constructed at ₹1.81 crore. As there were many accidents reported on the Salem-Ulunderpet National Highway, this hospital would provide treatment for accident emergency cases and would also reduce the crowd at GMKMCH, officials added.

