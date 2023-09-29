Second season of flower show inaugurated in the Nilgiris

September 29, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The winter tourist season, also known as the second season in the Nilgiris was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Speaking to reporters, he said that more than 21,500 potted, flowering plants have been arranged to emphasize the message to people to ‘Go Green.’ Meanwhile, a total of 7,500 plants were also arranged to commemorate the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. He said that the arrangements would be in place for the next month.

The Minister said that since the start of the year, a total of 21 lakh people have visited the GBG, and that he expects around 3 lakh people to visit it during the second season.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the State received the second highest number of tourist visitors in India after Maharashtra and that efforts are being taken to make the state, the number one tourist destination. He said that the recently launched Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy 2023 was one such initiative undertaken by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

