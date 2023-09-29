ADVERTISEMENT

Second season of flower show inaugurated in the Nilgiris

September 29, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A total of 7,500 plants were also arranged to commemorate the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran going around the flower arrangement made for the second season flower show at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on September 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The winter tourist season, also known as the second season in the Nilgiris was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Speaking to reporters, he said that more than 21,500 potted, flowering plants have been arranged to emphasize the message to people to ‘Go Green.’ Meanwhile, a total of 7,500 plants were also arranged to commemorate the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. He said that the arrangements would be in place for the next month.

The second season flower show at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam was inaugurated on September 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The Minister said that since the start of the year, a total of 21 lakh people have visited the GBG, and that he expects around 3 lakh people to visit it during the second season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramachandran said that the State received the second highest number of tourist visitors in India after Maharashtra and that efforts are being taken to make the state, the number one tourist destination. He said that the recently launched Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy 2023 was one such initiative undertaken by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US