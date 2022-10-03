Second season begins in the Nilgiris 

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday. The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith is also in the picture. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran inaugurated the second season at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

Mr. Ramachandran told reporters the garden attracted lakhs of visitors from across the country every year due to the annual flower show and also throughout the second season. He said, this year, more than 4 lakh potted plants were being arranged in the garden as part of the floral arrangements for the second season.

More than 70 different varieties of flowering plants from Kolkata, Kashmir, Punjab and Pune had been grown at the garden. Dahlias, salvias, inca marigolds, French marigolds, begonias, calendulas, chrysanthemums, asters, primulas, balsams and cyclamens among other varieties would be exhibited along the galleries at the garden during the season, he added.

The second season would continue for a month, the Minister said.

To spread awareness among visitors, pots had been arranged in patterns to promote the message among visitors to “Go organic” using more than 2,000 potted plants, officials said. Exhibits have also been put up to spread the message among the public against the use of plastic bags, and to adopt cloth bags while shopping. The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith was present.