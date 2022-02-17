Second randomisation of polling personnel held in Salem

District Collector S. Karmegham on Thursday conducted the second randomisation of polling personnel to be deployed for urban local bodies elections here. Election Observer A. Annadurai was present

Officials said the elections would be conducted to 60 wards in Salem, 165 wards in six municipalities, 470 wards in 31 town panchayats here. As many as 1,514 polling booths would be set up and 38 returning officers and 87 assistant returning officers had been appointed here.

Including reserve, 7,267 polling personnel would be deployed for 1,514 polling booths as Booth Level Officers 1, II and III. The officers would undergo third phase of training on Friday.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj met the zonal officers deployed in the Corporation limits and advised them on election guidelines.

According to officials, 60 zonal officers have been deployed for 60 wards here. The Commissioner advised the officials to follow guidelines and deliver the voting machines and other polling materials as per the list provided to them. They should also collect the voting machines after polling. They were asked to identify routes from polling booths to counting centres on Friday and ensure all facilities are available at the booths. The officials were advised to check the functioning of CCTV cameras at the booths.