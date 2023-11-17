ADVERTISEMENT

Second private sector employment camp to be held in Coimbatore on December 2

November 17, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The second private sector employment camp will be held at the Nirmala College on December 2 at 8 a.m.

About 250 firms from manufacturing, textiles, engineering, construction, IT, automobiles, marketing, and medicine are expected to participate in the camp. Candidates are to be recruited for over 20,000 vacancies.

A release from District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that those with Std. VIII, X, Plus Two, UG and PG could take part. There is no age restriction and entry is free. The registration with the employment exchange would continue to remain for those who secure placements in the camp.

Those seeking placements are requested to login www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and enrol themselves and candidates would have to register in the following linkhttps://bit.ly/kovaijobfair2023 . For more details, those interested could call up 94990-55937 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Private firms wanting to participate in the job mela are requested to enrol in the following link https://forms.gle/G2qHqqye1Vi2qpT29 and for more details call up 97901-99681.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US