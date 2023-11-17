Second private sector employment camp to be held in Coimbatore on December 2

November 17, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The second private sector employment camp will be held at the Nirmala College on December 2 at 8 a.m.

About 250 firms from manufacturing, textiles, engineering, construction, IT, automobiles, marketing, and medicine are expected to participate in the camp. Candidates are to be recruited for over 20,000 vacancies.

A release from District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that those with Std. VIII, X, Plus Two, UG and PG could take part. There is no age restriction and entry is free. The registration with the employment exchange would continue to remain for those who secure placements in the camp.

Those seeking placements are requested to login www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and enrol themselves and candidates would have to register in the following linkhttps://bit.ly/kovaijobfair2023 . For more details, those interested could call up 94990-55937 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Private firms wanting to participate in the job mela are requested to enrol in the following link https://forms.gle/G2qHqqye1Vi2qpT29 and for more details call up 97901-99681.