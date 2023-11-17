HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second private sector employment camp to be held in Coimbatore on December 2

November 17, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The second private sector employment camp will be held at the Nirmala College on December 2 at 8 a.m.

About 250 firms from manufacturing, textiles, engineering, construction, IT, automobiles, marketing, and medicine are expected to participate in the camp. Candidates are to be recruited for over 20,000 vacancies.

A release from District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that those with Std. VIII, X, Plus Two, UG and PG could take part. There is no age restriction and entry is free. The registration with the employment exchange would continue to remain for those who secure placements in the camp.

Those seeking placements are requested to login www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and enrol themselves and candidates would have to register in the following linkhttps://bit.ly/kovaijobfair2023 . For more details, those interested could call up 94990-55937 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Private firms wanting to participate in the job mela are requested to enrol in the following link https://forms.gle/G2qHqqye1Vi2qpT29 and for more details call up 97901-99681.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.