Second phase training held for polling personnel in Salem

Election officials participating in the second phase of training programme in Salem on Thursday.

SALEM

10 February 2022 18:02 IST

The second phase of training for polling personnel for the urban local bodies elections was conducted at 15 centres in the district on Friday.

As many as 7,328 polling personnel attended the training. According to officials, 1,519 polling booths will be set up for elections to 699 wards in the urban local bodies.

The polling personnel were provided withbooklets and they were advised on various procedures of conducting the voting using electronic voting machines (EVMs). The personnel were trained in using the EVMs. They were also trained in various other poll formalities to be done on polling day. The polling personnel were provided with postal ballot forms. Facilities were also made for administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines at the training centres.

Advertising

Advertising

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the progress of training at four centres in the Corporation limits.