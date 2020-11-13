Second phase of RTE admission concludes

The second phase of admissions for seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act concluded in Coimbatore district with 37 private schools organising lottery admissions for the academic year 2020-21 on Thursday.

Officials from the Department of School Education said 713 applications were received online for the second phase of admissions, in which 3,435 seats remained vacant in the matriculation and nursery and primary schools of the district. The 37 schools organised lottery admissions as they received more number of eligible applications than the allocated 25% of the RTE Act quota seats, while 248 schools received applications within the allocated seats, the officials said.

According to Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, private schools must allocate “...to the extent of at least twenty five percent of the strength of that class, children belonging to the weaker section and disadvantaged group in the neighbourhood and provide free and compulsory elementary education till its completion.” These schools must be located within one km of the student’s residence, according to the officials.

Online applications were received from August 27 to September 25 for the first phase of admissions and from October 12 to November 7 for the second phase.