Second phase of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme launched in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts

The second phase of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme that will cover rural areas and enable faster and easy reach of government services to the public was launched in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

In Erode, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the camp and received petitions from the public at a function held at Vellode. The Minister said the first phase of the scheme for people in urban areas was held from December 18, 2023 to January 6, 2024, and 13,997 petitions were received at 82 camps.

“Action was taken on 9,586 petitions,” he said. Under phase two, 72 camps would be held in 214 village panchayats from July 11 to September 14, during which 44 services of 15 departments would be available. “Action will be taken within 30 days from the date of receiving petitions,” he said.

In Salem, Minister for Rural Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated the camp at Kamalapuram. The Minister said a total of 54,217 petitions were received during the camps held in urban areas and action was taken. As many as 92 camps would be held in 367 village panchayats from July 11 and the public should use the services, he said.

In Namakkal, Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated the camp at Bodinaickenpatti . As many as 11,604 petitions were received during the first phase and action was taken for 10,500 petitions, he said.

