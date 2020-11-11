Second phase of lottery admissions under RTE Act today

The lottery admissions for the second phase of admissions for the seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will be held in 37 private schools in the district on Thursday.

In a release, Collector K. Rajamani said that online applications were received from August 27 to September 25 for the first phase of admissions. After completing the admission process, the online applications for second phase of the admissions were received from October 12 to November 7.

The second phase was for the seats, which were not filled as per the Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act. The list of qualified students has been displayed in the schools.

Officials said that 713 applications were received for the second phase, of which 530 were eligible. A total of 149 applicants did not submit the necessary documents and 34 were found to be ineligible as per the RTE Act.

Tiruppur Chief Educational Officer R. Ramesh said in a release that the parents must go to the respective schools where they have applied with the necessary documents by 9 a.m.