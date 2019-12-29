Coimbatore

Second phase of local body elections today

Ballot boxes being readied at a polling booth at Majrakollapatti in Salem on Sunday.

Ballot boxes being readied at a polling booth at Majrakollapatti in Salem on Sunday.

2,000 police personnel have been deployed; Collector reviews arrangements

The second phase of rural local body elections will be held at eight panchayat unions in Salem and seven in Namakkal on Monday.

On Sunday, ballot materials for the conduct of elections were transported to the respective polling stations.

Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger said that 2,000 police personnel including Additional Deputy Superintendents of Police, DSPs and Inspectors from other Units had been deployed for security during the second phase of elections.

On Sunday, District Collector S.A.Raman reviewed the arrangements at Panamarathupatti and Salem Panchayat Unions. According to officials, 1,173 polling stations have been set up and 6,68,779 voters are there in these panchayat unions. About 9,500 officials have been deployed for election duty.

In Namakkal, the elections will be held in seven unions and 47 candidates will contest for eight district panchayat ward member positions, 440 candidates for 86 panchayat union ward member seats, 604 candidates for 150 village panchayat president posts and 2,488 candidates for 918 village panchayat ward member posts.

Comments
