Second phase of CM’s Breakfast Scheme takes effect in 62 schools in Coimbatore district

March 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: The second phase of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme took effect in 62 schools, benefitting 8,567 students in the district.

They encompass 59 Corporation schools with 7,961 students, two schools in Mettupalayam Municipality with 384 students, and one in Madukkarai Municipality with 222 students, a press release issued by the district administration said.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the scheme in the presence of Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap at Varadarajapuram Corporation Primary School.

In the first phase, 62 Corporation schools with 7,255 students, nine schools in Mettupalayam Municipality with 1,119 students, and three schools in Madukkarai Municipality with 730 students were brought under the scheme.

Altogether, the CM’s Breakfast Scheme covers 136 schools and 17,671 students in Coimbatore district.