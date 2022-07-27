Second phase of admissions open at Govt Polytechnic College in Coimbatore
The Government Polytechnic College, Coimbatore, has invited applications to fill remaining seats for diploma courses for the academic year 2022-2023.
The applications for first-year diploma course admissions were received online and the first phase of counselling took place between July 21 and 23.
Now, to fill the remaining seats, the college requested those interested to visit the campus with their mark sheet, school and caste certificates and apply for courses from Thursday.
