Second mega vaccination camp in districts today

Adequate vaccine doses are available

All arrangements are in place to conduct the mega vaccination camp at 548 centres across Erode district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A total of 97,198 persons aged above 18 years were vaccinated during the first mega vaccination camp held at 847 centres across the district on September 12.

Collector H. Krishnanunni held a meeting with officials of various departments for the smooth conduct of the second camp and also to cover maximum people, including persons with disabilities.

He asked officials to distribute awareness pamphlets and also use public address systems to disseminate information on the conduct of the camps to people on Sunday. Camps would be held at primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools and adequate vaccine doses were available for persons to receive either first or second dose.

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh said in a release that the drive would be conducted at 306 static centres. The district was targeting to administer 31,000 doses.

In Salem Corporation limits, the vaccination drive would be conducted in 128 centres and field workers were deployed to identify persons who were yet to receive vaccination.