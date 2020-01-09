Second level of Gandhipuram flyover opened for trial use

The State Highways Department on Wednesday opened the second level flyover at Gandhipuram for trial use by two-wheelers.

Two-wheelers will be allowed to use the flyover from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for nearly a week. “This is a trial run to get feedback from the motorists,” said an official of the Department. It will then be thrown open for light vehicles. Only after trial run by light vehicles, will the flyover be inaugurated. Based on the feedback from the public, minor works will be carried out, if needed, the official said.

The Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate the flyover.

The flyover is part of the ₹195 crore Gandhipuram flyover project, which has two levels. The first level is on Nanjappa Road and the second level on 100 feet road.

“The feedback on the first day was positive from the road users. The slope of the flyover is according to norms. Even a moped with heavy load was able to go up the flyover on Wednesday,” the official said.

The service road near Avarampalayam would be completed in a couple of weeks. An electric pole, which was on the road, has been shifted. There is a three-lane service road on either side. “We have also requested the police to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the roadside, especially on Chinnasamy Naidu Road. The vehicles occupy on lane and it affects vehicle movement. The police have also assured action,” the official said.

Regarding ramps on the first level of the flyover, the official said that the design is ready for the ramps. However, the officials are waiting for clarity on the Metro project.