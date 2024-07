With Aliyar Reservoir fast reaching the brim, the Public Works Department (Water Resource Organisation) has sounded the second flood alert.

As against the full reservoir level of 120 ft, the storage has reached 115 ft. The inflow into the reservoir was 3531.51 cusecs and the discharge 2,234 cusecs. As water release is expected to commence any time, public have been advised not to venture into the river under any circumstances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.