January 16, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Puthukkadu anicut near Narasipuram in Coimbatore district witnessed second drowning this month after a 45-year-old man died in the water body on Tuesday.

The police said that P. Vinayagamoorthy, a construction worker hailing from P.N. Pudur near Vadavalli, drowned in the anicut where he went along with his four friends for a picnic on Tuesday. The men were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Vinayagamoorthy, who did not know swimming, ventured into the water first and he drowned. His friends could not rescue him, the police said.

Fire brigades from Thondamuthur fire station reached the spot and recovered the body from a 12-deep portion of the anicut.

On January 1, a 13-year-old boy from Velankanni Nagar at Sowripalayam in Coimbatore drowned in the anicut when he had gone there along with family members and neighbours. They had come to the spot after visiting Isha Yoga Center.

Alandurai Inspector Jayarani said the villagers in the locality know the depth of the anicut and outsiders become victims of drowning. “The police have requested the Ikkarai Boluvampatti panchayat to place a warning board at the anicut to avoid such incidents in future,” she said.