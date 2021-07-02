Second dose vaccination today

SALEM

02 July 2021 22:48 IST

Administration of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be conducted through 138 centres here on Saturday.

According to a release, the district has stock of 55,380 doses of vaccines. Vaccination drive would be conducted through 105 centres in rural areas and 33 centres in Salem Corporation limits.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 2,880 Covaxin doses and 50,700 Covishield doses have been allotted for the public. 1,800 Covishield doses have been allotted for vaccinating differently-abled persons, a release said.