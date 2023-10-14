Second batch of 12 returnees from Israel land at Coimbatore International Airport

October 14, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The second batch of 12 returnees from Israel landed at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday, a day after arrival of seven persons in the first batch.

They were received by Coimbatore North Revenue Divisional Officer P.K. Govindan. The State government had made arrangements to transport them to their native districts by road.

On Friday, the first batch of seven evacuees landed in the airport. The returnees are being brought back as part of ‘Operation Ajay’ by the Central Government to get its citizens back from the conflict-zone. The Indian Embassy in Israel had issued an advisory earlier this week urging Indian nationals living in the war-torn nation to register themselves.

Receiving the returnees on Friday, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the evacuation of the Indian citizens was coordinated by the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board.

