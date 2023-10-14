HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second batch of 12 returnees from Israel land at Coimbatore International Airport

October 14, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The second batch of 12 returnees from the conflict zones in Israel at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday.

The second batch of 12 returnees from the conflict zones in Israel at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second batch of 12 returnees from Israel landed at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday, a day after arrival of seven persons in the first batch.

They were received by Coimbatore North Revenue Divisional Officer P.K. Govindan. The State government had made arrangements to transport them to their native districts by road.

On Friday, the first batch of seven evacuees landed in the airport. The returnees are being brought back as part of ‘Operation Ajay’ by the Central Government to get its citizens back from the conflict-zone. The Indian Embassy in Israel had issued an advisory earlier this week urging Indian nationals living in the war-torn nation to register themselves.

Receiving the returnees on Friday, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the evacuation of the Indian citizens was coordinated by the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.