SEC tells officials to get ready for urban local body polls

State Election Commissioner (SEC) V. Palanikumar on Thursday instructed the officials from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols during the conduct of the urban local body elections in the districts.

Addressing the top officials from the four districts on Thursday, he said that the officials must wear masks, maintain personal distancing and utilise PPE kits effectively as per the directions of the State government. To ensure maintenance of law and order, the police officers must ensure round-the-clock vigil in the four districts, Mr. Palanikumar said, according to a press release.

Preparatory works for setting up of polling stations must be carried out as the electoral roll will be released on November 1, he said. All polling stations should have adequate CCTV cameras installed. Adherence to Model Code of Conduct following the announcement of the election date and attending the training programmes for the election officials must be ensured, Mr. Palanikumar added.

District Collectors G.S. Sameeran (Coimbatore), S. Vineeth (Tiruppur) and H. Krishnanunni (Erode), District Revenue Officer for the Nilgiris district R. Keerthy Priyadharshini, Superintendents of Police S. Selvanagarathinam (Coimbatore) and Ashish Rawat (the Nilgiris) and Corporation Commissioners Raja Gopal Sunkara (Coimbatore) and Kranti Kumar Pati (Tiruppur) were among the officials who participated in the meeting.