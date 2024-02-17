Seat-sharing talks in progress in INDIA bloc, says AICC National Secretary 

February 17, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Terming the talks doing the rounds about disintegration of the INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) bloc as a “rumour”, Szarita Laitphlang, National Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, said in Coimbatore on Saturday that senior leaders were currently engaged in seat-sharing discussions.

A special committee constituted with all senior leaders of INDIA block would take a final decision (on seat-sharing), Ms. Szarita told mediapersons. “The rumour was being spread to divert the misrule of the Central government,” she added.

The contention of the Opposition that the Congress was a family-controlled party was “absolutely wrong”. Right from leadership to workers, all were playing their part in a democratic system, she maintained.

The Congress, she said, was exposing the misrule of the BJP at the Centre for the last 10 years, and its intention to keep them in “slavery and misery” through denial of education and employment. The BJP had failed to fulfil its promises to generate two crore jobs annually, bring back black money within 100 days of assuming power, and to deposit ₹15 lakh into the account of every citizen. The promises for doubling of farmers’ income and bringing in women’s reservation were a farce, she said. .

On the other hand, it was during the UPA rule that the citizens could get the Aadhaar card and the MGNREGA revved up the rural economy, Ms. Szarita said.

The Supreme Court’s position that electoral bonds were unconstitutional had dealt the largest blow to the BJP for having received ₹6,566 crore in bonds from 2017 to 2023, the AICC National Secretary said. The freezing of the funds in the bank accounts of the Congress party was indicative of the BJP’s sense of insecurity, she said.

On the ongoing seat-sharing talks with the DMK, Mayura S. Jayakumar, National Secretary, AICC, who was also present, said there was perceptible progress. The Congress was certain that it would be allotted the number of seats befitting its strength, he said, adding that, above all, the primary objective of the DMK-led combine was to drive out the BJP.

