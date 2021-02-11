Seat belt awareness rally held

Nearly 500 cars participated in the seat belt awareness rally organised by the Transport Department as part of the Road Safety Month here on Wednesday.

Officials said that the cars from various dealers and driving schools in the city assembled at the V.O.C. Park Grounds. District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan and Coimbatore South MLA Amman K. Arjunan flagged off the rally around 9.30 a.m.

With all the drivers wearing seat belts, the cars covered Lakshmi Mills Junction, Government Polytechnic College for Women, Dr. Nanjappa Road and returned to V.O.C. Park Grounds around 11.30 a.m., according to the officials.

The Regional Transport Officers from the city along with officers from Coimbatore City Police were also present during the inauguration. The 32nd Road Safety Month will be observed till February 17.