Season 5 of Kovaiyil Thiruvaiyarru on December 23

December 20, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE:

Kovai Thiruvaiyaru Season 5 will be held on December 23 and 24 at IMA Hall on Brooke Bond Road near Brookefields.

The event, organised by Mark1 events and NaraSesh charitable trust promises to be a cultural mix of music, dance and drama, with over 600 artists performing, and entry to the event is free. Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, the Chief Guest, will present the ““Navarathna Awards” to nine individuals for their contributions towards culture. For details, call 9715062111, 98436 72000.