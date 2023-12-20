GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Season 5 of Kovaiyil Thiruvaiyarru on December 23

December 20, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE:

The Hindu Bureau

Kovai Thiruvaiyaru Season 5 will be held on December 23 and 24 at IMA Hall on Brooke Bond Road near Brookefields.

The event, organised by Mark1 events and NaraSesh charitable trust promises to be a cultural mix of music, dance and drama, with over 600 artists performing, and entry to the event is free. Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, the Chief Guest, will present the ““Navarathna Awards” to nine individuals for their contributions towards culture. For details, call 9715062111, 98436 72000.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.