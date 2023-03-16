Searches conducted at houses of accused involved in attack on RSS functionary’s house in Salem

March 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Salem

The CB-CID Special Investigation Division (SID) on Thursday conducted searches in the houses of two accused persons, who hurled kerosene-filled bottle at a RSS cadre’s house last year.

Searches were conducted in the houses of N. Syed Ali (42) of Onthapillai Kadu, near Kitchipalayam, and K. Khadeer Hussein (33) of Tippu Nagar in Ponnammapet. They were both arrested by the Ammapet police in connection with hurling of a kerosene-filled bottle at RSS functionary V.K. Rajan‘s house at Ammapet in the wee hours of September 25 and remanded in prison.

In October, the city police invoked provisions of the National Security Act against them. Later, the case was transferred to the CB-CID’s special division.

With the permission of the court, a team from the Coimbatore division conducted searches at the houses. The search continued for nearly three hours, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

