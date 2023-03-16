ADVERTISEMENT

Searches conducted at houses of accused involved in attack on RSS functionary’s house in Salem

March 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The CB-CID Special Investigation Division (SID) on Thursday conducted searches in the houses of two accused persons, who hurled kerosene-filled bottle at a RSS cadre’s house last year.

Searches were conducted in the houses of N. Syed Ali (42) of Onthapillai Kadu, near Kitchipalayam, and K. Khadeer Hussein (33) of Tippu Nagar in Ponnammapet. They were both arrested by the Ammapet police in connection with hurling of a kerosene-filled bottle at RSS functionary V.K. Rajan‘s house at Ammapet in the wee hours of September 25 and remanded in prison.

In October, the city police invoked provisions of the National Security Act against them. Later, the case was transferred to the CB-CID’s special division.

With the permission of the court, a team from the Coimbatore division conducted searches at the houses. The search continued for nearly three hours, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US