Search on to track leopard in Nambiyur

With pugmarks of a leopard that killed five goats were found at Gandhipuram village in Nambiyur, the Forest Department has begun search operations on Thursday to track the animal.

On Wednesday, Kanniyammal (65) of Gandhipuram village found her three goats dead. On information, the Nambiyur police and T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Division inspected the area and found the pug marks there. Camera traps were installed and the Nambiyur town panchayat, through tom-toms, asked people to be cautious and not to venture out of their house during night.

Forest personnel also patrolled the villages in the area. Again, two goats were found dead at a farm land at Chettiyampadi Jeeva Road area in the night.

On Thursday morning, forest officials confirmed that the leopard had moved three km away from Chettiyampadi. Personnel began search operations in farm lands and in areas surrounded by bushes. Officials said only after spotting the animal, a decision on placing a cage could be taken.

Sources in the Sathyamangalam Division said the animal could have ventured out of Vilamundi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) that is located 25 km from Nambiyur. On January 27, a leopard that was on the prowl near Avinashi in Tiruppur district and attacked six people was caught and released into the forest area. Officials said there was a possibility that the big cat could have ventured out of STR and entered human habitations.