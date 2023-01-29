ADVERTISEMENT

Search on for Tiruppur woman who allegedly injected husband with poison

January 29, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police are on the lookout for a 35-year-old woman who allegedly injected her husband with poison.

The police said that R. Subramani (52), a powerloom weaver of Kurichi Thottathupalayam near Kunnathur, and his Devi had a dispute regarding sale of family property. On January 15, Subramani fell ill and Devi allegedly administered him an injection and he fainted.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Tiruppur. During the medical examination, the doctors detected poisonous substance in his blood. Based on his complaint, the Kunnathur police registered a case against Devi under section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code. Special teams have been formed to arrest the accused who is at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US