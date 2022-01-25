Search on for those who vandalised saint’s statue in Coimbatore church

COIMBATORE

25 January 2022 23:50 IST

The police on Tuesday continued their search for the two persons who vandalised the shrine and statue of St. Sebastian on the compound of Holy Trinity Cathedral, Ramanathapuram, here on Sunday night.

A senior police officer said the investigation team had got certain leads on the persons involved in the incident.

The vandalism took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Surveillance camera visuals collected by the police showed the duo, both wearing helmets, coming to the entrance on a two-wheeler and one of them scaling the gate.

The intruder broke the glass plane of the shrine and defaced the saint’s statue using a brick.

Suspects questioned

Sources said the police had managed to trace the registration number of the two-wheeler from surveillance camera visuals. They questioned a few suspects on Monday.

Condemned

On Tuesday, devotees assembled in front of the shrine and recited prayer. They held placards and banners condemning the vandalism.

AIADMK MLAs S.P. Velumani, Amman K. Arjunan, S. Damodaran and V.P. Kandasamy visited the shrine and spoke to the church authorities.