Search on for more suspects in couple murder case

DHARMAPURI

17 July 2021 22:59 IST

As the police are on the lookout for local AIADMK IT wing union secretary Velavan in connection with the murder of an aged couple in Paapireddipatty recently, the party high-command dismissed him from his primary membership.

The victims, Krishnan (80) and Sulakshana,(75), both retired teachers, were found murdered at their residence in Pilparuthi village near Bommidi. The couple’s bank passbooks, ATM cards and mobile phones were found missing. Sulakshana jewellery too was found stolen.

Investigation by the special police teams headed by Deputy Superintendents of Police led to the three accused, Prakash Raj (19), Mukesh (19), and Harish (20), two of them engineering students, when they withdrew money from an ATM in Tiruppur. Upon their arrest, the police recovered gold chain, four bank pass books, ATM cards, three mobile phones and ₹18,000.

According to the police, the couple had parted with the ATM pin numbers to avoid being harmed. As one of the accused, a college student, was identified by Krishnan, the accused murdered the victims.

Sources said Velavan was reported to have chalked out the plan for the accused, who pulled off the murder for gain. The police are on the lookout for Velavan and his accomplices Chandru and Ezhilarasan.