Search on for missing brothers

Police officers and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services continued search operations on Friday for the brothers, who were swept away in River Noyyal near Booluvampatti. The incident happened on Wednesday when Manikandan and Ramkumar, who were in their early 20s, attempted to submerge an idol of Ganesha in the river at Viraliyur.

The brothers were swept away by the currents and were missing since then, the police said.

Group of 20 police officers and over 20 fire service personnel has been involved in the search operations in the stretch of the river from Alandurai to Perur.