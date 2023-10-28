ADVERTISEMENT

Search on for man who murdered a woman in Salem

October 28, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - Salem

M. Sabari

A 37-year-old woman was murdered in a dispute over money at her house near Nangavalli in Salem on Thursday night. M. Kannammal, a resident of Periyasoragai, was running a fruit shop at Pavalathanur. She developed an affair with M. Sundaram (40) of the same locality.

A few months ago, Sundaram had pledged Kannammal’s husband’s vehicle registration certificate (RC) and borrowed money from a financier. Recently, Kannammal demanded Sundaram to get the RC from the financier and quarrelled with him.

On Wednesday night, Sundaram went to Kannammal’s house and attacked her using a knife. Kannammal sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Thursday night, she succumbed to injuries. The Nangavalli police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US