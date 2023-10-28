Search on for man who murdered a woman in Salem

October 28, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Salem

A 37-year-old woman was murdered in a dispute over money at her house near Nangavalli in Salem on Thursday night. M. Kannammal, a resident of Periyasoragai, was running a fruit shop at Pavalathanur. She developed an affair with M. Sundaram (40) of the same locality.

A few months ago, Sundaram had pledged Kannammal’s husband’s vehicle registration certificate (RC) and borrowed money from a financier. Recently, Kannammal demanded Sundaram to get the RC from the financier and quarrelled with him.

On Wednesday night, Sundaram went to Kannammal’s house and attacked her using a knife. Kannammal sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Thursday night, she succumbed to injuries. The Nangavalli police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.